An Indiana credit union has hit Arby's Restaurant Group with a proposed class action alleging that the company failed to beef up its cybersecurity, allowing a major data breach that hurt thousands of issuers of credit and debit cards nationwide.

Filed on Friday in Atlanta federal court by Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Midwest America Federal Credit Union, the lawsuit seeks damages for the costs of investigating and refunding fraudulent charges and replacing cards affected by the breach.

