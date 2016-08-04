FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. expands investigation of 8 mln air bag inflators after fatal crash
August 4, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. expands investigation of 8 mln air bag inflators after fatal crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday it is upgrading a probe of more than 8 million air bag inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc after a death was reported in Canada after an inflator rupture in a Hyundai vehicle last month.

The investigation covers inflators used by General Motors Co , Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Inc and covers at least 8 million inflators used by the automakers through 2004, but could include newer vehicles, the agency said. Canadian regulators are also investigating.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
