Mexico's Arca says buys snack firms in U.S., Ecuador
December 18, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Arca says buys snack firms in U.S., Ecuador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Arca Continental said on Monday that it had acquired two snack food companies, Pennsylvania-based Wise Foods and Ecuador’s Industrias Alimenticias Ecuatorianas.

Wise Foods was purchased from New York-based private investment firm Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, Arca said in a statement, adding that it would not disclose the terms of either transaction.

Arca said the incorporation of the two companies into its current snack food business would result in $400 million in net sales in 2013.

The purchase of Wise Foods is subject to regulatory approval, but the company said it expected to quickly receive permission.

