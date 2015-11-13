FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anima offer for Arca values rival at up to $860 mln
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Anima offer for Arca values rival at up to $860 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A non-binding bid presented by Italian asset manager Anima Holding for 100 percent of Arca values the rival at between 700-800 million euros ($752-860 million), an Anima official said, citing preliminary estimates.

The official also said Anima’s offer envisaged payment for a 25 percent stake in shares, with the remainder to be settled in cash.

Anima’s offer follows a rival bid by U.S. investment firm Atlas Merchant Capital, set up by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, valuing Arca at around 1 billion euros, two sources close to the matter told Reuters last week.

Arca’s main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (BPER), Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which each own 19.99 percent of the asset manager.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, another cooperative lender, has a 12.9 percent stake.

$1 = 0.9305 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

