Mexican bottler Arca buys stake in Peru's Lindley
September 10, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican bottler Arca buys stake in Peru's Lindley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, Mexico Sept 10 (Reuters) - Latin America’s No. 2 Coke bottler, Arca Continental, on Thursday said it agreed to buy close to half of Peru’s Corporacion Lindley to strengthen its position in South America.

Mexico’s Arca said it paid $760 million for a 47.52 percent stake in family-run Lindley.

The Peruvian company in turn agreed to buy shares worth $400 million that Arca will issue as part of a capital increase, pending regulators’ and shareholders’ approval.

Arca shares rose 1.84 percent to 96.74 pesos on Thursday. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)

