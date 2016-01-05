FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican bottler Arca boosts stake in Peru's Lindley
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

Mexican bottler Arca boosts stake in Peru's Lindley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Arca Continental, Latin America’s No. 2 Coke bottler, said on Monday that it had increased its stake in Peru’s Corporacion Lindley to more than 60 percent with an additional purchase of common shares with voting rights.

Arca, which has sought to strengthen its position in South America, purchased more than 38 million common shares of Corporacion Lindley at a price of $1.57 per share in the acquisition concluded on Monday, the Mexican company said in a statement.

The Coca-Cola Company holds most of the rest, or about 38.5 percent of Lindley’s common shares with voting rights.

Monterrey-based Arca estimates that it serves over 83 million consumers in Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina.

In September, Arca paid $910 million to the Lindley family for 53 percent of the common shares. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.