Mexico's Arca 1st-qtr profit more than doubles

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Arca Continental said on Wednesday first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by its June acquisition of rival bottler Continental.

The company said first-quarter profit jumped to 979 million pesos ($76.5 million) from 475.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue was up over 70 percent at 12.35 billion pesos.

On a pro forma basis, including Continental’s results in first-quarter 2010, profit rose 32 percent and revenue rose 17 percent.

Arca’s purchase of Continental last year made it Mexico’s second-largest Coke bottler behind Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Mexican retailer Femsa and U.S. Coca-Cola Co.