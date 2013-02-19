FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico bottler Arca posts 29 pct drop in Q4 profit
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 2:02 PM / in 5 years

Mexico bottler Arca posts 29 pct drop in Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Earnings fall to 1.048 billion pesos on higher costs

* Revenues rise 9.5 percent to nearly 14.5 billion pesos

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mexican bottling firm Arca Continental said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 29 percent, hit by higher administrative costs.

Arca earned 1.048 billion pesos ($81.4 million) in the October-December period, down from 1.471 billion in the same quarter of 2011, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company, one of the world’s largest bottlers of Coca-Cola Co sodas, said administrative costs rose 11 percent.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to nearly 14.5 billion pesos from 13.2 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.