FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arcadis buys Asia-based consultancy
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2012 / 7:17 AM / in 6 years

Arcadis buys Asia-based consultancy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 11 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering firm Arcadis on Wednesday said it would acquire Davis Langdon & Seah, an Asia-based cost and project management consultancy with a leading position in most of the region’s markets.

Arcadis has been on the prowl for an acquisition in Asia which would boost its footprint, particularly in China.

Arcadis said it has financed the deal by issuing 2.2 million shares to the DLS partners, in addition to an undisclosed cash amount through existing credit facilities.

Arcadis shares traded at 14.71 euros early on Wednesday, giving the share component a value of about 32.4 million euros ($42.4 million).

The Dutch company said the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share. Other financial details were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.