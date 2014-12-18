FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Delta Lloyd's Hoek to become chairman of consultancy Arcadis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Niek Hoek, the former chairman of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd, is set to become chairman of Arcadis , the design and consultancy firm said on Thursday.

He will succeed Maarten Schönfeld who has served as interim chairman of the supervisory board since May.

Hoek has been a member of the supervisory board of Arcadis since 2013 and will take on his new role of chairman in January.

Hoek has been chairman of the executive board of Delta Lloyd since 2001 and a member of its executive board since 1997.

Prior to joining Delta Lloyd, Hoek worked 17 years for Royal Dutch Shell in the Netherlands, Britain, Malaysia and Uruguay. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
