Arcadis expects strong rise in 2015 profit on infra revenue boost

AMSTERDAM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering and construction company Arcadis said it expected profits and revenues to increase significantly this year with growth in all business lines, but in its largest infrastructure and buildings units in particular.

The company exceeded consensus revenue forecasts for the final quarter as the impact of major acquisitions made last year was incorporated into figures for the first time, but it missed profit forecasts.

Arcadis said its backlog had risen by 1 percent in the fourth quarter. The overall growth in backlog over the year was 41 percent, including 11 percent growth from currency effects and 7 percent organic growth, and the remainder coming from acqusitions.

It expected strong growth in the buildings market, which contributes 32 percent of gross revenues as a result of strong capital expenditure in Asia and the UK.

Weak demand in North America for water and and environmental projects, which had caused the company to miss consensus in the fourt quarter, persisted, as did weak demand from mining clients in Latin America.

The company earned gross revenues of 808 million euros ($922.25 million) in the fourth quarter, up more than 26 percent as a result of the acquisitions of UK engineers Hyder and US architecture consultancy Callison, and ahead of analysts’ forecast of 761 million euros.

The company’s operating earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation stood at 60.7 million euros in the fourth quarter, compared to the 62.8 million forecast by analysts polled for Reuters. ($1 = 0.8761 Euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sunil Nair)