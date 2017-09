AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering company Arcadis on Thursday posted a nine percent fall in first quarter core earnings to 46.6 million euros ($52.6 million) and warned of continuing difficult business conditions in North America and in emerging markets.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected the company to make first quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 50.9 million euros. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)