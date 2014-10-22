FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arcadis sees full-year growth despite Q3 dip
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 22, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Arcadis sees full-year growth despite Q3 dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering company Arcadis said it expects about a 5 percent rise in net revenue and a profit growth of 10 percent this year, lifted partly by growth in backlog, despite a small dip in organic net revenue in the third quarter.

For the third quarter, it earned gross revenue of 630 million euros ($801.7 million), a 1 percent dip, net revenue of 475 million and operating earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) of 49.5 million. Its EBITA margin rose to 10.4 percent, up from 10.1 percent over the year to date.

“Organic growth (is) moving towards our three-year target of above 5 percent,” said Chief Executive Neil McArthur.

The company, which carries out engineering, consulting and construction projects globally, has 28,000 staff. It recently bought British engineering consultancy Hyder and US architectural consultancy Callison.

The acquisitions, which added more than 5,000 staff and took gross revenue above the 3 billion euro mark, are not reflected in the third-quarter accounts, which were closed before the acquisitions were finalised. ($1 = 0.7859 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.