Dutch engineering firm Arcadis warns on 2015 profit shortfall
January 25, 2016 / 8:44 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch engineering firm Arcadis warns on 2015 profit shortfall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering company Arcadis warned on Monday its 2015 operating profit would miss targets due to weaker sales in the United States and emerging markets, sending its shares down more than 13 percent.

The company said in a statement that full-year net income from operations would be roughly 10 percent higher than in 2014, down from previous guidance of a 20 percent increase.

It also blamed a delay in divesting Brazilian non-core energy assets, which it said had been expected to generate a gain of approximately 6 million euros ($6.5 million).

$1 = 0.9238 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter

