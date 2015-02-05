FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3D printer maker Arcam Q4 sales and profits surge
February 5, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

3D printer maker Arcam Q4 sales and profits surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fourth-quarter sales and profits doubled at industrial 3D printer maker Arcam, the Swedish firm said on Thursday.

Arcam, which competes with the likes of Germany’s SLM Solutions and privately held EOS, said sales rose to 137 million Swedish crowns ($16.54 million) in the quarter, up 105 percent on the year-ago quarter.

Arcam’s operating profit almost doubled to 13.2 million crowns from 6.9 million a year earlier. ($1 = 8.2842 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

