3D printer maker Arcam posts 7 pct sales growth in Q4, earnings fall

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial 3D printer maker Arcam posted fourth-quarter sales growth of 7 percent while earnings fell sharply.

Arcam’s sales grew to 66.9 million Swedish crowns, up from 62.5 million in the year-ago quarter while pretax profit fell to 7.6 million from 13.7 million, burdened by higher research and development costs.

The firm’s machines print metal parts for the aerospace and implants industries and it is one of only five listed 3D printer makers selling into the manufacturing industry. Its shares have soared 360 percent over the past year. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)