BRIEF-Arcan Q3 loss per share $0.05
November 20, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Arcan Q3 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Arcan Resources Ltd : * Third quarter results on target; production stable and reserves independently

verified * Says expects to achieve its 2013 production target of 3,800 to 4,000 barrels

of oil equivalent per day * Qtrly loss per share $0.05 * Sees FY 2013 capital spending of $40.8 million in line with its guidance * Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $33.3 million versus $29.1 million * Production was 3,726 boe per day during the third quarter of 2013 versus

3,917 boe per day during the third quarter of 2012 * Says received an updated mid-year independent reserves;reserves are largely

unchanged from 2012 year-end reserves report * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

