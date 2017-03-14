FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Arcapita buys Dubai warehousing facilities for $150 mln
March 14, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 5 months ago

Bahrain's Arcapita buys Dubai warehousing facilities for $150 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita said on Tuesday it had bought a group of warehousing facilities in Dubai for about $150 million, raising the total value of its logistics portfolio in the United Arab Emirates to $250 million.

Most of the new assets are in Dubai Investments Park, which is owned by Dubai Investments.

Martin Tan, Arcapita’s chief investment officer, said in a statement that he believed his company had the option of eventually exiting its investment by listing a real estate investment trust on one of the region's bourses. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

