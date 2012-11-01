FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Arcapita pulls PointPark Properties London IPO
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Bahrain's Arcapita pulls PointPark Properties London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bahraini investment firm Arcapita has withdrawn the planned London listing of its PointPark Properties (P3) unit after it failed to achieve a suitable valuation, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

The issue had been set to price on Nov. 1.

“We can confirm that the initial public offering has been withdrawn,” a spokeswoman for Arcapita said.

“Arcapita has determined that there is greater value in not pursuing an IPO ... Arcapita will continue to assess all options to optimise value for Arcapita and its shareholders.”

Developer P3, which has 46 warehouse properties across Europe, had hoped to raise around 250 million pounds ($402.8 million) through the London initial public offering, which was announced last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.