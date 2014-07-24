FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Arcelik Q2 net profit 161.2 mln lira, meets forecasts
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 24, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Arcelik Q2 net profit 161.2 mln lira, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Thursday its net profit rose to 161.2 million lira ($77.14 million) in the second quarter, just above a Reuters poll forecast of 159 million lira and up from 151.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

It said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange that its sales in the second quarter rose to 3.08 billion lira, just below a poll forecast of 3.1 billion lira, and compared with 2.66 billion lira a year earlier.

$1 = 2.0896 Turkish Liras Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.