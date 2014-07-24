Turkey's Arcelik Q2 net profit 161.2 mln lira, meets forecasts

ISTANBUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Thursday its net profit rose to 161.2 million lira ($77.14 million) in the second quarter, just above a Reuters poll forecast of 159 million lira and up from 151.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

It said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange that its sales in the second quarter rose to 3.08 billion lira, just below a poll forecast of 3.1 billion lira, and compared with 2.66 billion lira a year earlier.