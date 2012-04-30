Arcelik Q1 net down in line with forecast

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Monday its first-quarter net profit fell 3.5 percent to 121.2 million lira ($68.83 million), in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 122 million lira.

Arcelik’s net income was 125.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier, according to an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The company said first-quarter sales rose 42 percent to 2.41 billion lira, compared with 1.7 billion lira in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 1.7608 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Cowell)