ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 9.5 percent to 137.2 million lira ($76.49 million), missing a Reuters poll forecast of 183 million lira.

Arcelik’s net income was 151.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier, according to an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7936 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)