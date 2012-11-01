FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Arcelik Q3 net profit falls 9.5 pct, below f'cast
November 1, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Arcelik Q3 net profit falls 9.5 pct, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds sales figures)

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 9.5 percent to 137.2 million lira ($76.49 million), missing a Reuters poll forecast of 183 million lira.

Arcelik’s net income was 151.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The company said third-quarter sales rose 18.2 percent to 2.73 billion lira, undershooting a Reuters poll forecast of 2.86 billion. The white-goods maker posted 2.31 billion lira of sales in the same period of 2011.

It said its cost of sales rose to 1.91 billion lira in the third quarter, from 1.6 billion lira in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 1.7936 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

