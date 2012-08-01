Turkey's Arcelik posts Q2 net profit in line with forecast

ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 21.6 percent to 166.8 million lira ($93 million), in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 167 million lira.

Arcelik’s net income was 137 million lira in the same period a year earlier, according to an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The company said second-quarter sales rose 37 percent to 2.78 billion lira ($1.55 billion), compared with 2.03 billion lira in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 1.7951 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)