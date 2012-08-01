FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Arcelik posts Q2 net profit in line with forecast
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Turkey's Arcelik posts Q2 net profit in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 21.6 percent to 166.8 million lira ($93 million), in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 167 million lira.

Arcelik’s net income was 137 million lira in the same period a year earlier, according to an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The company said second-quarter sales rose 37 percent to 2.78 billion lira ($1.55 billion), compared with 2.03 billion lira in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 1.7951 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.