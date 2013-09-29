FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-ArcelorMittal sells majority of Algerian unit to state in $763 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Makes clear in headline that the sum is part of an investment agreement)

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said it will sell a majority stake in its Algerian operations to the Algerian state as part of a $763 million investment agreement.

Algerian state-controlled entity Sider will own 51 percent of ArcelorMittal’s Annaba and Tebessa units, with Arcelor owning the rest, according to a statement from Arcelor on Sunday. The sale price of the stake was not disclosed. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Louise Ireland)

