#Basic Materials
March 20, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-ArcelorMittal closes Luxembourg furnace indefinitely

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first para to show it is an electric arc furnace and not a blast furnace.)

LUXEMBOURG, March 20 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, says it will extend the closure of its electric arc furnace in Schifflange indefinitely due to weakness in the construction sector in Western Europe, a measure that will affect 282 employees at the site in Luxembourg.

“Unfortunately the construction market, for which the products at Rodange and Schifflange are made, has not recovered from the downturn that started at the end of 2008 and there is still no sign of meaningful improvement,” Nico Reuter, ArcelorMittal’s Europe vice-president for long carbon steel, said in a statement on Tuesday.

At its site at Rodange and Schifflange, ArcelorMittal produces long carbon steel products such as reinforcement bars, crane rails and special sections.

The mill in Rodange will continue to operate on two shifts, the company said. (Reporting by Michele Sinner; writing by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)

