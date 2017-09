SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA’s Tubarao steel mill, Brazil’s largest by output, is operating at full capacity as clients in Asia and North America are buying more slabs, the steelmaker’s most senior executive in Brazil said on Monday.

Profit margins have widened due to greater cost dilution, Benjamin Baptista, ArcelorMittal’s chief executive in Brazil, said on the sidelines of an industry conference. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)