Arcelormittal to invest in new steel mill in Czech Republic: paper
#Commodities
October 6, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Arcelormittal to invest in new steel mill in Czech Republic: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Liege September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PRAGUE (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal will invest in a new steel mill at its plant in the north-eastern region of the Czech Republic costing a “high single digit” billion Czech crowns, daily paper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday.

“We want to build a new steel mill in Ostrava that will use modern technologies. We expect to announce the investment next year,” ArcelorMittal Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal was quoted by the paper as saying.

Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens

