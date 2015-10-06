Arcelormittal to invest in new steel mill in Czech Republic: paper

PRAGUE (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal will invest in a new steel mill at its plant in the north-eastern region of the Czech Republic costing a “high single digit” billion Czech crowns, daily paper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday.

“We want to build a new steel mill in Ostrava that will use modern technologies. We expect to announce the investment next year,” ArcelorMittal Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal was quoted by the paper as saying.