BRIEF-ArcelorMittal cuts 2014 growth forecast for global steel consumption to 3.0-3.5 percent
May 9, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ArcelorMittal cuts 2014 growth forecast for global steel consumption to 3.0-3.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA : * Cuts 2014 growth forecast for global apparent steel consumption to 3.0-3.5

percent (from 3.5-4.0 percent) * Cuts 2014 growth forecast for steel consumption in China to 3-4 percent (from

3.5-4.5 percent) * Cuts 2014 growth forecast for steel consumption in cis to between -2 and zero

(from 1.5-2.5 percent growth) * Raises 2014 growth forecast for steel consumption in EU to 2-3 percent (from

1.5-2.5 percent), keeps U.S., Brazil forecasts * Says China steel demand growth continues but impacted by reduced housing

starts * Says slow rebound in inventories is supporting demand growth in developed

markets

