February 5, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

ArcelorMittal does not see level of Chinese steel exports dropping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest producer of steel, does not expect the level of Chinese steel exports to change this year, though trade measures taken by regulators in the U.S. and the European Union will offer relief.

“We do not see a change in the level of exports from China between 2015 and 2016 if you consider the Chinese economy continues to weaken,” Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a conference call.

“We clearly have the trade cases which will help us further in ensuring to a large degree our end markets are insulated.”

Mittal added that the company was in the process of reviewing its assets in the United States and could announce idling of some production at a later stage. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

