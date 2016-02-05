ArcelorMittal plans $3 billion capital increase

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, said on Friday it planned to raise $3 billion in fresh capital in a bid to reduce debt in the face of weak steel and mining sectors.

The company said it would also receive some $1 billion from the sale of a 35 percent stake in automotive steel specialist Gestamp.

“This capital raise, combined with the sale of our minority shareholding in Gestamp, will accelerate the company’s debt reduction plans and enable us to reduce net debt to less than $12 billion,” Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said in a statement.