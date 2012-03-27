ArcelorMittal plans to cut stake in Erdemir

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal said on Tuesday it would sell 134.3 million shares and the same number of warrants in Turkey’s biggest steelmaker Erdemir as it shifts away from non-core activities and focuses on cutting debt.

ArcelorMittal said the sale to institutional investors, managed by Goldman Sachs International, should result in its share in Erdemir dropping to 18.7 percent from 25 percent, or to 12.5 percent if all the warrants are exercised.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer, said it had agreed to a 365-day lock-up period on its remaining stake in Erdemir. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)