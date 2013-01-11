FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ArcelorMittal CEO sees steel demand up 2-3 pct in 2013
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

ArcelorMittal CEO sees steel demand up 2-3 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAKOW, Poland, Jan 11 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s top steelmaker, sees global steel demand growing by between 2 and 3 percent this year, mainly due to expanding U.S. and emerging markets, Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said on Friday.

Mittal told a news conference during a visit to Poland that European consumption would be nearly flat -- with forecast growth between -0.5 and 0.5 percent.

The World Steel Association said in October it expected global steel demand to rise by 3.2 percent this year, with a 2.4 percent expansion in the European Union and 4.5 percent growth in the rest of Europe.

