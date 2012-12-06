FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ArcelorMittal says not permanently ditching ULCOS plan
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

ArcelorMittal says not permanently ditching ULCOS plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said on Thursday that an EU pilot project central to its deal with the government to save jobs at a site in northwestern France was not viable today for technical reasons, but it was not permanently ditching the scheme.

ArcelorMittal earlier withdrew its application for the ULCOS project, which the government hoped could ensure a future for two idled blast furnaces at the Florange site.

“(This) is perfectly coherent with what is in the agreement signed with the French government,” ArcelorMittal said in a statement after the European Commission said it had pulled its bid for ULCOS. “This in no way means the ULCOS project is being abandoned.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.