UPDATE 3-ArcelorMittal sees U.S. driving steel pick-up

* Q1 core profit (EBITDA) $1.97 bln vs $1.71 bln forecast

* Q1 EBITDA includes $241 mln gain from employee benefit change

* Sees higher profit in Q2 with similar shipments to Q1

* North American boost, Europe remains a concern

* Shares outperform STOXX basic resources index

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, forecast higher profit for the second quarter as strong U.S. sales offset anaemic demand in Europe.

The Luxembourg-based company said demand for steel from North American manufacturers of vehicles, household appliances and yellow goods, such as tractors and bulldozers increased in the first three months of the year. Europe, by contrast, remained a concern.

ArcelorMittal sees North American steel consumption rising by 6.5 to 7 percent this year, against a 1 to 2 percent decline in Europe - where it has idled seven of its 25 blast furnaces - as some countries slip back into recession.

“But at this point in time we are not seeing a crisis-type environment occurring. The risks are reduced compared to November,” Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a conference call on Thursday.

The company forecasts global steel consumption to rise by between 4 and 4.5 percent this year after expanding 6.3 percent in 2011.

ArcelorMittal’s outlook mirrors that of other major steel players.

World number three POSCO and Japan’s Nippon Steel both forecast improved global and Asian markets, although the latter warned of record output from China, responsible for half of global output, and a possible coal supply squeeze.

U.S. steelmakers say they are benefiting from strong demand from oil and gas drillers and auto producers, but construction remains the missing link.

ArcelorMittal said second-quarter profit would be higher than the first despite shipping around the same amount of steel, with all segments improving. Higher steel prices and lower raw material costs are the key benefits, with ArcelorMittal forecasting shipments from its own mines would rise.

ArcelorMittal shares rose as much as 3.6 percent in early trading and were 0.5 percent higher at 0959 GMT, albeit still down 9.6 percent this year. The STOXX European basic resources index was 0.5 percent lower.

“There’s nothing that new, but it has provided reassurance to a market that was suspicious. In-line results and some positive macroeconomic sentiment are sending the shares higher,” said Ingo Schachel of Commerzbank.

MINING EXPANSION

ArcelorMittal repeated its forecast that core profit (EBITDA) for the first six months would be higher than the $4.1 billion of the second half of 2011.

In the first quarter, the figure was $1.97 billion, compared with the average in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and brokerages of $1.71 billion. However, it was boosted by a $241 million one-off gain from employee benefit changes at Canadian unit Dofasco.

This was a 15 percent improvement from the previous quarter and 24 percent lower than a year earlier.

ArcelorMittal is expanding further into mining, notably iron ore. It expects its own production of ore and coal to rise 10 percent this year.

The company said net debt increased by $1.1 billion to $23.6 billion during the first quarter, but that it should fall below $22.5 billion by the end of June due to improved cashflow, cost savings and further sales of non-core assets.

ArcelorMittal announced one such disposal on Thursday, the sale of its 23.5 percent stake in energy company Enovos International to AXA Private Equity for 330 million euros.