July 4, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

ArcelorMittal to cut admin costs in Europe - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has asked its European units to cut costs in support services, such as sales and administration, by 25 percent, Belgian business daily De Tijd reported on Wednesday.

The group had told its units to come up with a plan to cut costs by the end of June and would discuss the proposals at a meeting of its European works council next week, the paper said.

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available for comment.

The group said in May that it sees a 1 to 2 percent decline in steel consumption in Europe this year, as some countries slip back into recession. That compares to an expected increase of 6.5 to 7 percent in North America. The group has idled seven of its 25 blast furnaces in Europe.

The European Union’s steel industry may need to shut three quarters of its capacity in the next two decades because of declining demand, rising costs and cheap imports, the president of European steel industry body EUROFER told Reuters in late June. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing By Sebastian Moffett and Keiron Henderson)

