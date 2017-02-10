Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
BRUSSELS Feb 10 Arcelormittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.
Arcelormittal says 2017 u.s. Apparent steel consumption growth seen at 3-4 pct (vs 1-1.5 pct decline in 2016) Arcelormittal says 2017 europe apparent steel consumption growth seen at 0.5-1.5 pct (bs 1.5-2.0 pct in 2016) Arcelormittal says 2017 brazil apparent steel consumption growth seen at 3-4 pct (vs 13-13.5 pct decline in 2016) Arcelormittal says 2017 cis apparent steel consumption seen between decline of 0.5 pct and growth of 0.5 pct (vs 3.5-4.0 pct decline in 2016) Arcelormittal says 2017 china apparent steel consumption decline seen at decline of up to 1.0 pct (vs 1-1.5 pct growth in 2016) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Feb 12 Kuwait's central bank released the following December money supply and bank lending data on Sunday, showing annual bank loan growth at its slowest since January 2012. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY DEC 16 NOV 16 DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.1 5.2 -2.2 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 6.5 1.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 6.9 3.2 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 2.5 4.1 7.9 KUWAIT
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.