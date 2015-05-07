ArcelorMittal CFO sees U.S. real steel demand up 3 pct in 2015

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal’s more negative 2015 forecast for the steel market in the United States is mainly due to destocking of inventories, with the underlying demand for steel higher than last year, the group’s Chief Financial Officer said.

“The negative forecast of apparent steel consumption that we have in the U.S. is reflecting the destocking in that market. We are still forecasting a 3 percent growth in real steel consumption,” CFO Aditya Mittal told a conference call.

Earlier, the company reduced its estimates for global steel consumption in 2015 saying consumption, including inventory changes, would now rise by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2015, compared to a previous forecast of 1.5 and 2 percent.

It sees U.S. apparent steel consumption down by between 2 and 3 percent. It had previously forecast a decline of up to 1 percent.