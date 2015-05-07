FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ArcelorMittal cuts 2015 outlook on more bearish market view
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

ArcelorMittal cuts 2015 outlook on more bearish market view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest producer of steel, on Thursday cut its profit guidance for 2015 due to a more bearish view of the U.S. steel market and the impact of falling iron ore prices on its mining business.

The company, which produces 6 to 7 percent of the world’s steel, said it expected its 2015 core profit to come in between $6 billion and $7 billion. It had previously set a range of $6.5 billion to $7 billion.

ArcelorMittal lowered its outlook for global steel consumption including inventory changes, saying consumption would now rise by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2015, compared to a previous forecast of 1.5 and 2 percent.

The group became more pessimistic about market developments in all geographic areas except for Europe, where it kept its forecast unchanged.

Core profit (EBITDA) fell 21 percent in the first quarter to $1.38 million, below the $1.43 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.