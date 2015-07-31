FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ArcelorMittal keeps 2015 profit guidance despite steel market slump
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 31, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

ArcelorMittal keeps 2015 profit guidance despite steel market slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest producer of steel, kept its 2015 profit outlook, though it cut its forecast for global steel consumption this year.

ArcelorMittal said the global steel market should be flat in 2015, compared to a previous forecast of growth between 0.5 and 1.5 percent, with sharp downward adjustments to the outlook for Brazil, China and the United States.

Core profit in the second quarter came in at $1.40 billion, just above the $1.38 million expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

ArcelorMittal, which produces 6 to 7 percent of the world’s steel, repeated its 2015 guidance that core profit would come in at between $6 and $7 billion.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.