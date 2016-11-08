FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
ArcelorMittal Q3 core profit below expectations
November 8, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

ArcelorMittal Q3 core profit below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel on Tuesday posted third-quarter core profit below expectations, and added that its final quarter would be weaker than the third.

The group said its final quarter would be hit by lower steel prices in the United States and the impact on margins of higher coal prices elsewhere.

Core profit rose 40 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to $1.897 million, but was below the $1.966 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

The group, which had guided for core profit (EBITDA) to be above $4.5 billion in 2016, compared with $5.2 billion in 2015, already crossed the guidance threshold at the end of the first nine months. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
