AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA : * ArcelorMittal announces receipt of US antitrustclearance for Thyssenkrupp Steel USA acquisition * Termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the acquisition * Acquisition is expected to close later in the first quarter of 2014 o r in the second quarter of 2014