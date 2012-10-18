FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ArcelorMittal eyes Canadian iron ore stake sale-FT
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2012 / 8:52 PM / in 5 years

ArcelorMittal eyes Canadian iron ore stake sale-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest steelmaker, is exploring the sale of a minority stake of about 30 percent in its Canadian iron ore business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

ArcelorMittal has appointed advisers and received interest in the business, formerly known as Quebec Cartier Mining, from some Chinese companies and commodities houses, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

ArcelorMittal’s Canadian business could be worth $8 billion to $10 billion, the FT’s sources said in an article published on its website.

ArcelorMittal could not be reached for immediate comment.

The global steel industry has been battling a period of overcapacity caused by a collapse in European demand and slowing growth in China. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

