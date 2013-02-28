FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ArcelorMittal to co-operate in German probe of steel sector
#Honda Motor Co
February 28, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

ArcelorMittal to co-operate in German probe of steel sector

Silvia Antonioli

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer, is co-operating with authorities on an ongoing cartel investigation on steel supplies to the automotive industry in Germany, a spokesman for the producer said on Thursday.

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office searched the offices of steel producer ThyssenKrupp’s Steel Europe unit in Duisburg on Thursday, with regards to alleged anticompetitive agreements between market participants relating to specific steel supplies to the automotive industry in Germany.

ArcelorMittal refused to comment on whether any of its offices had been raided too.

“We have no comment at this point other than that we are co-operating with the relevant authorities,” an ArcelorMittal spokesman said. (Editing by David Gregorio)

