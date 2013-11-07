FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ArcelorMittal still interested in ThyssenKrupp's U.S. plant
November 7, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

ArcelorMittal still interested in ThyssenKrupp's U.S. plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, remains interested in the steel rolling mill in Alabama that ThyssenKrupp is seeking to sell.

“Clearly we have said in the past and we can reaffirm the same, we remain interested in Alabama because of our positioning in North America. We have a strong automotive franchise there,” Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a conference call.

“At the same time, we maintain our net debt target... and to the extent that we are successful with this transaction we do not expect the transaction to materially impact our net debt level.”

ThyssenKrupp has been trying for more than a year to offload its Steel Americas business, comprising a steel slab-producing mill in Brazil and the rolling mill in Alabama.

