BRIEF-Arcelormittal says board member Sudhir Maheshwari to leave on March 31

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal Sa

* Sudhir Maheshwari, member of the group management board is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities effective 31st March 2015

* Sudhir’s responsibilities will be shared between senior Arcelormittal executives, who will report to other GMB members on these functions

* On 1st Jan 2015, Gonzalo Urquijo, senior executive vice president of Arcelormittal and member of the group management board will become advisor to Mr. Mittal, chairman and CEO.

* Michael Rippey, executive vice president of Arcelormittal, CEO Arcelormittal Flat USA and member of the group management committee will be leaving on 1st Nov 2014

* It is decided to create a new position which will have responsibility for Arcelormittal Dofasco, Arcelormittal Flat USA and AM/NS Calvert operations

* James Baske, vice president of Arcelormittal is appointed chief executive officer Arcelormittal North America Flat rolled, effective on 1st November 2014

* Andrew Harshaw, vice president of Arcelormittal is appointed chief executive officer of AM USA and member of the group management committee effective on 1st Nov 2014

* Antoine Van Schooten, vice president of Arcelormittal is appointed CEO arcelormittal distribution solutions and member of the group management committee, effective on 1st Nov 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: