FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arcelormittal says board member Sudhir Maheshwari to leave on March 31
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Arcelormittal says board member Sudhir Maheshwari to leave on March 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal Sa

* Sudhir Maheshwari, member of the group management board is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities effective 31st March 2015

* Sudhir’s responsibilities will be shared between senior Arcelormittal executives, who will report to other GMB members on these functions

* On 1st Jan 2015, Gonzalo Urquijo, senior executive vice president of Arcelormittal and member of the group management board will become advisor to Mr. Mittal, chairman and CEO.

* Michael Rippey, executive vice president of Arcelormittal, CEO Arcelormittal Flat USA and member of the group management committee will be leaving on 1st Nov 2014

* It is decided to create a new position which will have responsibility for Arcelormittal Dofasco, Arcelormittal Flat USA and AM/NS Calvert operations

* James Baske, vice president of Arcelormittal is appointed chief executive officer Arcelormittal North America Flat rolled, effective on 1st November 2014

* Andrew Harshaw, vice president of Arcelormittal is appointed chief executive officer of AM USA and member of the group management committee effective on 1st Nov 2014

* Antoine Van Schooten, vice president of Arcelormittal is appointed CEO arcelormittal distribution solutions and member of the group management committee, effective on 1st Nov 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.