ArcelorMittal S.Africa to cut some flat product prices

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of the world’s top steelmaker, said on Wednesday it would cut prices for some of its flat steel products by between 2.5 and 5.4 percent from March 1.

Prices for plate products would decrease by an average of 5.4 percent, those for hot rolled and cold rolled products by an average of 2.5 percent and those for certain galvanized products by an average of 4.8 percent.

Prices for long products will remain unchanged, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)