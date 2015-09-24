FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arch Coal debt swap deadline extended to Oct 26
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 24, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Arch Coal debt swap deadline extended to Oct 26

Tracy Rucinski, Shubhankar Chakravorty

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc said the deadline for its debt exchange plan had been extended again, to Oct. 26, as a court hearing on a legal battle between its creditors is scheduled for Friday.

A creditor sued a group of lenders last week, alleging that they are trying to use the struggling U.S. miner’s credit agreement to block its out-of-court restructuring efforts and push it into bankruptcy.

GSO Special Situations Master Fund LP, which holds some of Arch Coal’s unsecured notes, has sought a temporary restraining order against the lenders in the case filed in the New York State Supreme Court.

Arch Coal’s shares rose more than 8 percent to $3 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Stricter regulation and falling demand in the coal market have already pushed smaller miners such as Alpha Natural Resources and Patriot Coal into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Coal futures fell below $50 per ton on Thursday for the first time since 2003, after Goldman Sachs warned that coal would never gain enough traction to lift it out of the slump.

Arch’s debt restructuring plan includes swapping existing debt for longer-term securities to reduce total debt and annual interest expenses by around 20 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.