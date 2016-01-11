FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arch Coal files for bankruptcy
January 11, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Arch Coal files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc, the second-largest coal miner in the United States, and its domestic subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate a restructuring with a group of lenders that hold more than 50 percent of its debt, the company said.

Arch Coal said on Monday it reached an agreement with its lenders that will eliminate more than $4.5 billion in debt from the company’s balance sheet.

The company said it has sufficient capital to run its operations smoothly throughout the restructuring process, and expects mining operations and customer shipments to continue uninterrupted. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

