Arch Coal revenue falls 6.2 pct
October 28, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc reported a 6.2 percent drop in quarterly revenue as coal sales dropped by about 2 million tons.

Revenue fell to $742.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $791.3 million a year earlier.

However, the company’s net loss narrowed to $97.2 million, or 46 cents per share, from $128.4 million, or 61 cents per share.

In the year-earlier quarter, the company took a charge of about $200 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

